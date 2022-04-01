Add video thumbnails on YouTube

Video thumbnails let viewers see a quick snapshot of your video as they're browsing YouTube. After your video is finished uploading, you can choose a thumbnail from the three options YouTube automatically generates, or upload your own if your account is verified.
You can also add thumbnails in the YouTube Studio app on your mobile device.
Add or change a video thumbnail
- Sign in to YouTube Studio.
- From the left menu, select Content.
- Select a video by clicking its thumbnail.
- Choose an auto-generated thumbnail and select Save.
Create a custom video thumbnail
To upload custom thumbnails on YouTube, you must have a verified account.
New videos
Uploads
- Select CREATE to upload your video.
- Under “Thumbnail”, select Upload thumbnail.
Live streams
- Select CREATE Go live.
- On the “Stream” screen, select Change THUMBNAIL.
Uploaded videos
- Sign in to YouTube Studio.
- From the left menu, select Content.
- Select a video by clicking its thumbnail.
- Under “Thumbnail”, select Upload thumbnail.
- Choose the file you’d like to use as your custom thumbnail.
- Select Save.
Once you've added a custom thumbnail, point to it and click More to download or edit the thumbnail.
Watch how to add a custom video thumbnail
Watch the following video from the YouTube Creators channel if you’d like a tutorial on how to add a custom video thumbnail on YouTube.
How to Add Custom Thumbnails to Your YouTube Videos
Custom thumbnail best practices
Image size & resolution
Your custom thumbnail image should be as large as possible. It will be used as the preview image in the embedded player. We recommend your custom thumbnails:
- Have a resolution of 1280x720 (with minimum width of 640 pixels).
- Be uploaded in image formats such as JPG, GIF, or PNG.
- Remain under the 2MB limit.
- Try to use a 16:9 aspect ratio as it's the most used in YouTube players and previews.
Thumbnail policies
- Nudity or sexually provocative content
- Hate Speech
- Violence
- Harmful or dangerous content