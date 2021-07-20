Third-party tools & services

Note: None of the products listed below are made by Google LLC. It's important for you to evaluate these products on your own and decide what makes the most sense for you or your business.
You can manage your captions, translations, and subtitle needs with third-party tools and services. These third-party tools and services are governed by their own terms and conditions that you should read and understand.
|Company
|Description
|3Play Media
|3Play Media is a provider of closed captioning and video accessibility services for online video. Check out this article on the 3Play Media site for more info.
|Amara
|Amara is a provider of closed captioning and video accessibility services (Amara On Demand) and tools that help manage community contributions (Amara Community). Check out this article on the Amara site for more info.
|Cielo24
|Cielo24 is a provider of closed captioning and video accessibility services for online video. Check out this article on the Cielo24 site for more info.
|Rev
|Rev is a provider of closed captioning and video accessibility services for online video. Check out this article on the Rev site for more info.
Remove third party access
If you no longer want third-party access to your Google account, you can remove it at any time.