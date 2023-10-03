Watching "made for kids" content

To comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and other laws, certain features may be restricted or turned off for content that’s set as made for kids.

Features impacted by COPPA: Made for Kids content

Subscribe to the YouTube Viewers channel for the latest news, updates, and tips.

Features not available on made for kids watch or playback pages:

Autoplay on home

Cards or end screens

Video watermarks

Channel memberships

Comments

Donate button

Live chat or live chat donations

Merchandise and ticketing

Notifications

Personalized advertising

Playback in the Miniplayer

Super Chat or Super Stickers

Save to playlist and Save to Watch Later

Features not available on made for kids channels:

Channel memberships

Notifications

Posts

Stories

What is “made for kids” content?

According to the FTC’s guidance on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a video is made for kids if:

Children are the primary audience.

Children are not the primary audience, but the video is still directed to children based on factors such as the subject matter of the video, whether the video has an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys or games, and more.

Learn more about determining if your content is “made for kids”, and check out our frequently asked questions on the topic.

Note: We don’t automatically consider all “made for kids” content appropriate for kids. We have other systems in place to determine the appropriateness of content on YouTube. Learn more about appropriateness on YouTube by exploring We don’t automatically consider all “made for kids” content appropriate for kids. We have other systems in place to determine the appropriateness of content on YouTube. Learn more about appropriateness on YouTube by exploring frequently asked questions

Watching ads on “made for kids” content

Ads in certain categories may still appear on content marked as “made for kids”. Viewers of “made for kids” content may see an ad bumper before and after a video ad is shown. This helps alert them when an advertisement is starting and ending.

To understand advertiser policies around ads on “made for kids” content, check out our “made for kids” ads policy.