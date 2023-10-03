Watching "made for kids" content

Features impacted by COPPA: Made for Kids content
Subscribe to the YouTube Viewers channel for the latest news, updates, and tips.
Features not available on made for kids watch or playback pages:
- Autoplay on home
- Cards or end screens
- Video watermarks
- Channel memberships
- Comments
- Donate button
- Live chat or live chat donations
- Merchandise and ticketing
- Notifications
- Personalized advertising
- Playback in the Miniplayer
- Super Chat or Super Stickers
- Save to playlist and Save to Watch Later
Features not available on made for kids channels:
- Channel memberships
- Notifications
- Posts
- Stories
What is “made for kids” content?
According to the FTC’s guidance on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a video is made for kids if:
- Children are the primary audience.
- Children are not the primary audience, but the video is still directed to children based on factors such as the subject matter of the video, whether the video has an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys or games, and more.
Learn more about determining if your content is “made for kids”, and check out our frequently asked questions on the topic.
Watching ads on “made for kids” content
Ads in certain categories may still appear on content marked as “made for kids”. Viewers of “made for kids” content may see an ad bumper before and after a video ad is shown. This helps alert them when an advertisement is starting and ending.
To understand advertiser policies around ads on “made for kids” content, check out our “made for kids” ads policy.