Gmail password first character is case insensitive on mobile device
When using Mobile device (Both Android and IOS) browser (Chrome , Safari), the gmail password first character becomes case insensitive.

For example, if actual password is "test1234", you can still login using "Test1234".

Is it a specification or problem ?

Thanks.
Hi Fish, it's not true.  The passwords are always case sensitive.
I'm not sure, but I **THINK** we had information that due to auto-cap on mobile devices that the case of the FIRST character in a password was ignored.  Passwords are totally case sensitive on other platforms (like a computer).
 
Of course it's trivial to confirm/deny this with a few tests on a mobile device.
Passwords are case sensitive.
I tried signing into an account whose password starts with an upper case first letter using Chrome on my Android phone.  It would not accept the password with a lower case first letter.

I was able to add the account to the Gmail app using the lower case first letter.  Looks like the app is clever enough to try changing the case of the first letter if the first attempt fails.  But not the browser.
This reply is no longer available.
