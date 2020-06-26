This content is likely not relevant anymore. Try searching or browse recent questions.
Gmail password first character is case insensitive on mobile device
When using Mobile device (Both Android and IOS) browser (Chrome , Safari), the gmail password first character becomes case insensitive.
For example, if actual password is "test1234", you can still login using "Test1234".
Is it a specification or problem ?
Thanks.
