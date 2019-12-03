FAQ: Google Fusion Tables

Last updated: December 3, 2019



Google Fusion Tables and the Fusion Tables API have been discontinued. We want to thank all our users these past nine years. We understand you may not agree with this decision, but we hope you'll find alternatives that are just as useful, including BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Maps Platform, and Data Studio.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will happen to my Google Fusion Tables data?

All Google Fusion Tables data (eg. data you uploaded to tables) will be systematically deleted from Google servers.

Will there be any way to retrieve my Fusion Tables data from Google in the future?

You’ll be able to download your table data via Google Takeout until March 3, 2020. After that, all Fusion Tables data will be permanently and irrevocably deleted.

Why was Google Fusion Tables discontinued?