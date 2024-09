On June 15, 2023, Google entered into a definitive agreement with Squarespace, indicating their intent to purchase all domain registrations and related customer accounts from Google Domains. When the transaction between Google and Squarespace closed on September 7, 2023, all Google Domains users became customers of Squarespace. As of July 10, 2024, all domains have migrated to Squarespace.

Please contact Squarespace for further help.

Tip: For migrated Cloud Domains, contact Cloud Support.