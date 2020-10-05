You can print from Chrome using your computer or mobile device.

Print using Google Cloud Print

Important: Google Cloud Print, Google's cloud-based printing solution, will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020. Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will not be able to print using Cloud Print. We recommend that you find an alternative print solution with your respective platform's printing infrastructure.

On your computer, open Chrome. Open the page, image, or file you want to print. Click File Print. Or, use a keyboard shortcut: Windows & Linux: Ctrl + p

Mac: ⌘ + p Optional: To choose a printer, click the down arrow and select from the list. If you don’t see the printer you want, select See More and choose a destination. Change any print settings you want. When ready, click Print.

If you're using your Chromebook at work or school, your network administrator might connect one or more printers for you. The printer will be available when you're signed in to your work or school account. Learn about using a Chromebook through work or school.

Print from a standard printer

To set up your printer, follow your printer manufacturer's instructions.